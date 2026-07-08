Strikes on Russian Oil Refineries Highlight Escalating Drone Campaign

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian drones have targeted Russian oil refineries and pipeline stations, stretching from close to the Ukrainian border to the Urals mountains.

A series of coordinated drone strikes has further exacerbated Russia's fuel crisis, with targets including the Omsk refinery, the TANECO and TAIF-NK refineries in Tatarstan, and other major facilities.

The strikes highlight Ukraine's increasingly long-range capabilities and pose a new challenge to Russia's energy infrastructure security.