IAEA Launches First Training on Nuclear Security Communication

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has held its first training course dedicated to public communication in nuclear security, bringing together experts from around the world to strengthen how countries communicate about nuclear security issues, build public confidence and improve preparedness during potential incidents.

Experts from 25 countries take part in inaugural programme

The three-day training, held from 15 to 17 June 2026 at the IAEA's Nuclear Security Training and Demonstration Centre (NSTDC) in Seibersdorf, Austria, brought together 27 communication specialists and nuclear security professionals from 25 countries. The programme combined classroom sessions with interactive, scenario-based exercises that allowed participants to practice communicating with the public, the media and other stakeholders during a range of nuclear security situations.

The training covered realistic scenarios involving security arrangements at major public events, insider threats, cyber threats affecting nuclear facilities and communication during nuclear security incidents. Participants explored ways to deliver accurate, timely and understandable information while addressing public concerns and maintaining trust.

Building stronger communication for nuclear security

IAEA Director of the Division of Nuclear Security, Elena Buglova, said effective communication plays a vital role in strengthening nuclear security culture and encouraging cooperation among governments, experts and the public. She noted that nuclear security is a highly technical field that often attracts significant public attention, making clear and transparent communication essential for helping people understand the purpose and value of security measures.

The course was developed in response to recommendations from the Advisory Group on Nuclear Security and requests from Member States seeking greater support in strengthening national communication capabilities. The initiative forms part of the assistance provided through the NSTDC to help countries improve their preparedness and response strategies.

Practical learning prepares countries for future challenges

Participants also toured the NSTDC, where they were introduced to physical protection systems, computer security technologies and specialised training equipment used in nuclear security programmes. A visit to the IAEA Visitor Centre highlighted innovative ways of explaining complex nuclear topics to the public through engaging communication techniques.

Emily Kanyir Nyuur, Acting Head of International Relations and Public Affairs at Ghana's Nuclear Regulatory Authority, described the programme as both practical and highly relevant, saying it provided valuable new skills and fresh perspectives that she plans to apply in her work. She also highlighted the opportunity to exchange ideas with professionals from different countries as one of the programme's greatest strengths.

The IAEA said growing international interest in strengthening public communication around nuclear security demonstrates the need for continued cooperation and capacity building. A second edition of the training course is already scheduled for October 2026, allowing more countries to enhance their ability to communicate effectively while supporting national nuclear security systems.