Left Menu

Tega Industries makes market debut at 68 pc premium

Tega Industries made a stellar debut at the stock exchange on Monday. Its share got listed at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at Rs. 760, which is 68 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs. 453 per share.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 12:34 IST
Tega Industries makes market debut at 68 pc premium
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tega Industries made a stellar debut at the stock exchange on Monday. Its share got listed at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at Rs. 760, which is 68 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs. 453 per share. At the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) the share got listed at Rs.753, which is 66 per cent higher than its issue price.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Tega Industries had also received a robust response from all categories. It was oversubscribed 219 times. Kolkata-headquartered Tega Industries is a manufacturer and distributor of specialised, critical, and recurring consumable products for the global mineral beneficiation, mining, and bulk solids handling industry. Globally, Tega Industries is the second-largest producer of polymer-based mill liners.

At the National Stock Exchange, the share of Tega Industries got listed at Rs. 760 and touched a high of Rs. 767.70 in early trade. At the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock got listed at Rs. 753, which was lower than the level at the NSE. However, the stock surged to a high of Rs. 767.10 at the BSE, which was close to the high achieved at the NSE. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
2
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021