Left Menu

e-Ashwa Automotive launches range of electric vehicles

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 17:27 IST
e-Ashwa Automotive launches range of electric vehicles
  • Country:
  • India

Electric vehicles maker e-Ashwa Automotive on Monday announced the launch of a range of electric vehicles both for B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) markets under its own brand e-Ashwa.

The company has been selling EV products in the market of other available brands under strategic tie-up with them for the past three years and has recently set up its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh).

As part of this launch, e-Ashwa has rolled out 12 models of electric two-wheelers and eight models of e-three-wheelers (e-rickshaws, besides other types of three-wheelers), the company said in a statement.

With this, e-Ashwa said it will sell its own branded electric vehicles (EVs) through both its retail network of over 630 exclusive outlets as well as through franchisees across the country.

e-Ashwa Automotive founder CEO Vikas Gupta said, ''We are delighted to announce the launch of our own electric vehicles brand in the market under our own registered brand e-Ashwa. The brand has grown multi-fold in the past two years and with the launch of our own EV products, we aim to strengthen our leadership position in the market as a serious EV player and tap the untapped markets.'' With strong EV demand, penetration in smaller markets and favourable policies by the central and various governments, e-Ashwa decided to launch its own set of electric vehicles, the company said.

Under electric two-wheelers, e-Ashwa has announced various models in the low-speed e-scooter category to suit various needs of customers, it said.

Under electric three-wheelers, e-Ashwa has announced different models in both passenger three-wheelers and cargo three-wheelers to suit various requirements of auto drivers and small businesses who can choose from a wide range of products available, it stated.

The company claims to sell over 6,000 EV products under different categories — e-scooters, e-motorbikes, e-rickshaws, e-auto, e-loaders, e-food cart and e-garbage vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021