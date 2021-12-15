myG Announces its 100th Outlet in Kerala, Ropes in Manju Warrier Alongside Mohanlal as Brand Ambassador

Kochi, Kerala, India (NewsVoir) • Aims to open 50 more myG Future stores across Kerala offering employment for 4000 Malayalis • Future plans include expanding its wings to GCC countries and other states of India South India’s most trusted digital retail store, myG announces its 100th store, myG Future at Perinthalmanna, Kerala. By 2023, the brand will launch 50 more myG Future stores in the major cities of Kerala. While Mohanlal remains the face of myG, the brand ropes in Manju Warrier with an aim to reach out to more people belonging to all walks of life. myG is also gearing up to expand its wings across India and UAE. “We are very proud to launch our 100th store in Kerala, myG Future at Perinthalmanna on December 22. Kerala has been highly supportive and a positive space for entrepreneurship. Being the most trusted and service-oriented electronics dealer in Kerala, we would like to explore the possibilities in God’s Own Country, investing nearly 500 crores to provide next level digital experience by opening more outlets across Kerala,” says AK Shaji, Chairman & Managing Director of myG. The beginning of 2022 will see the launch of seven more myG Future stores in Kerala. The biggest dream of myG along with its expansion is to attract maximum employment. By the launch of 50 myG Future stores in Kerala, the brand will offer employment to 4000 more Keralites. Currently, it offers occupation to 2000 energetic people from Kerala. With an intention to provide the best consumer electronics and home appliances products to the households in Kerala at affordable cost, the leading gadget retail chain is gearing up to introduce its own product brands in different segments. myG envisions to offer the best quality products at reasonable price, supported by excellent service. It has a strong marketing and research team to innovate and improve product and services as a routine. Future plans of myG include expanding its coverage across India and establishing its fronts in the GCC countries. “To create a significant mark with big technological innovations and showroom connectivity, we are moving ahead. We will be expanding myG’s network globally, with a vision to become one of the world’s largest electronics retail networks,” Shaji adds. To celebrate the expansion of myG and to mark its presence at every households in Kerala, the brand will have both Mohanlal and Manju Warrier as brand ambassadors henceforth. “Mohanlal plays a huge role in building the brand image of myG and he will continue to associate with myG in all our endeavours as our icon. We believe that women are not only big influencers but also decision makers. Manju Warrier embodies the power of Malayali women and her drive for excellence and authenticity aligns with our values. Hence, we couldn’t think of anybody other than her to reflect our ethos. We are honoured to associate with her,” Shaji says. Started in 2006 as 3G mobile world, the one-stop destination for best gadgets and smartphones - myG - now is the leading gadget retail chain network in Kerala. With more than 7 million satisfied customers, myG caters to its consumers with a wide range of gadgets like smartphones, laptops, tablets and more. Apart from gadgets, myG Future offers best home appliances including TV, Refrigerators, AC, Washing Machines, Kitchen Appliances and so on. The servicing quality is also top-class with 'myG Care', the hi-tech repair & service unit of myG, which has 100 service centers in Kerala, wherein an expert team of technicians offer expert service, quick turnaround and special care handling for the gadgets. The brand also offers many value added services such as Extended warranty, Gadget protection plan and myG Exchange offer. It also provides attractive EMI offers like 100% finance with 0% interest and zero down payment. myG also has a user friendly online shopping platform - myg.in - which offers express delivery service. Image: myG announces its 100th outlet in Kerala - L-R: Ms. Manju Warrier, Film Actress, and Mr. AK Shaji, Chairman & Managing Director, myG PWR PWR

