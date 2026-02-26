Left Menu

Kerala Court Halts Film Over Communal Concerns

The Kerala High Court has stopped the release of 'The Kerala Story 2–Goes Beyond', citing concerns over potential communal disharmony and non-compliance with legal requirements by the CBFC. The court has ordered the central government to review the film's certification, resulting in a temporary stay on its release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:13 IST
Kerala Court Halts Film Over Communal Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has issued a stay on the release of 'The Kerala Story 2–Goes Beyond', highlighting lapses in the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) appraisal.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas emphasized the film's potential to disturb communal harmony and stressed the need for compliance with guidelines to prevent public discord. The court has directed the central government to review the film's certification within two weeks.

The court's decision comes amid petitions urging reconsideration of the film's certification process due to concerns over racism, obscurantism, and its portrayal of religious groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Central Forces Deployment in West Bengal: EC's Constitutional Mandate Questioned

Controversy Over Central Forces Deployment in West Bengal: EC's Constitution...

 India
2
Merkel Advocates for Global Unity at Inaugural Dr. Manmohan Singh Lecture

Merkel Advocates for Global Unity at Inaugural Dr. Manmohan Singh Lecture

 India
3
Suryakumar Yadav Joins 4,000-Run Club Amidst India's Record-Breaking T20 Triumph

Suryakumar Yadav Joins 4,000-Run Club Amidst India's Record-Breaking T20 Tri...

 India
4
India's Push for Critical Mineral Independence Intensifies

India's Push for Critical Mineral Independence Intensifies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026