Kerala Court Halts Film Over Communal Concerns

The Kerala High Court has issued a stay on the release of 'The Kerala Story 2–Goes Beyond', highlighting lapses in the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) appraisal.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas emphasized the film's potential to disturb communal harmony and stressed the need for compliance with guidelines to prevent public discord. The court has directed the central government to review the film's certification within two weeks.

The court's decision comes amid petitions urging reconsideration of the film's certification process due to concerns over racism, obscurantism, and its portrayal of religious groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)