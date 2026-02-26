Kerala Court Halts Film Over Communal Concerns
The Kerala High Court has stopped the release of 'The Kerala Story 2–Goes Beyond', citing concerns over potential communal disharmony and non-compliance with legal requirements by the CBFC. The court has ordered the central government to review the film's certification, resulting in a temporary stay on its release.
The Kerala High Court has issued a stay on the release of 'The Kerala Story 2–Goes Beyond', highlighting lapses in the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) appraisal.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas emphasized the film's potential to disturb communal harmony and stressed the need for compliance with guidelines to prevent public discord. The court has directed the central government to review the film's certification within two weeks.
The court's decision comes amid petitions urging reconsideration of the film's certification process due to concerns over racism, obscurantism, and its portrayal of religious groups.
