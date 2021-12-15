Stanlow Terminals to invest in developing UK's largest biofuels storage facility

Stanlow Terminals Ltd (STL), part of Essar Oil UK, will make an undisclosed investment over the next three years to develop the UK's largest biofuels storage hub located in the north west of England.

The investment is a key pillar in Stanlow Terminals' strategic objective to become the UK's largest bulk liquid storage and energy infrastructure solutions provider, the company said in a statement.

It did not give financial details.

It will deliver 300,000 cubic metres of capacity to support customers in delivering the UK's net zero transition.

''The new facilities at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex and Tranmere Terminal, located within the Port of Liverpool, will allow customers to store, blend and distribute bio-fuels suitable for use in the energy transition as drop-in replacement transport fuels for road, aviation and marine,'' the statement said.

Stanlow Terminals already provides biofuels storage capacity for customers through dedicated supply and delivery infrastructure.

The market for energy from renewable sources in the UK is expanding rapidly, driven by legislative obligations to encourage lower carbon fuels.

While Stanlow Terminals is the largest independent bulk liquid storage business in the UK with 3 million cubic metres of capacity, Essar Oil UK operates the Stanlow refinery that produces over 16 per cent of the UK's road transport fuels.

''Additional storage investment opportunities for low carbon energy products, such as e-fuels, bio-LPG, bio-methane, hydrogen and ammonia are all progressing through feasibility studies,'' it said.

The investments, it said, reflect the growing demand from partners and customers who are seeking storage facilities and expertise in future fuels handling, as businesses across the economy look to decarbonise and operate in a more sustainable way.

Earlier this year, Stanlow Terminals joined forces with parent company Essar and Fulcrum BioEnergy to develop a storage facility at Stanlow for sustainable aviation fuel manufactured from non-recyclable household waste.

Stanlow Terminals is also supporting the UK's hydrogen economy and the HyNet North West project by developing storage and distribution facilities that will be required for the future to provide a multi modal hydrogen and carbon dioxide transport hub.

Prashant Ruia, Essar's non-executive chairman, said: ''These key investments, and continued growth of our strategic relationships with customers, means Stanlow Terminals is firmly on track to becoming the largest sustainable storage and logistics hub in the UK.'' Michael Gaynon, CEO, Stanlow Terminals, commented: ''The energy industry is changing. As the world comes together to develop innovative ways of generating sustainable energy, the supporting storage and transportation infrastructure needs to evolve. We're primed to lead the national charge and create the UK's first sustainable energy hub.'' PTI ANZ ANZ ABM ABM

