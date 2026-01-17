Left Menu

Kaillie Humphries: Monobob Momentum Before Milano Cortina

American Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries secured her first monobob win in nearly three years, three weeks ahead of defending her gold medal at the Milano Cortina Games. Humphries finished in 1:58.97, narrowly defeating Australia's Bree Walker, while Germany's Laura Nolte clinched the overall monobob title at the IBSF World Cup final.

American Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries made a triumphant return to form, clinching her first monobob victory in nearly three years. This win comes just three weeks before she defends her gold medal at the Milano Cortina Games.

Humphries, who secured the first-ever Olympic gold in monobob for the United States at the 2022 Winter Games, dominated both runs. She completed the race in one minute and 58.97 seconds, narrowly beating Australia's Bree Walker by just 0.13 seconds in Altenberg, Germany.

While Laura Nolte of Germany finished third on the day, her performance was enough to win the overall monobob title on home turf, with 1,446 points accumulated over seven races. Walker faced disappointment yet again, securing second place overall for the third consecutive year, trailing Nolte by just 17 points.

