Your brand logo is the face of your business, so you will need to make it as captivating for your audience as possible. Your logo needs to attract your audience's interest toward your brand, and it needs to deliver your brand message. You can outsource your graphic design to a professional graphic designer for the best result. Here are 5 expert tips to create brand logos that captivate your audience:

Create Your Own Brand Picture or Mascot

One of the best ways for you to get your brand to stand out from the crowd is to create your own brand picture or mascot. You can see various brands, such as Starbucks, KFC, McDonald's, and other popular brands using this strategy. They have their own brand picture or mascot that they can show on their brand logo, making their logo unique and captivating for the audience.

It's best for you to create your own brand picture or mascot that can represent your brand image. Then, you can incorporate that picture or mascot into your logo. You can also use it in various promotion strategies to introduce your products and services to your audience.

Insert a Message in Your Brand Logo

A simple tagline will give your audience an idea of what your business is all about. Various big businesses around the world are using a simple tagline that they associate with their brand, such as FedEx, Nike, Disneyland, and so on. A tagline will help you send the message to your audience about what your business brand is all about. Also, it will give your audience the idea of the benefits they can get by using your products or services.

For instance, Nike's tagline "Just Do It" gives the audience the idea that the products from their brand can move them to do things that can help them achieve greatness in their life. Disneyland's tagline "The happiest place on Earth" gives anyone who goes to Disneyland the promise of having a good and joyful time there, even more so if they come with their family and friends.

Simple Design and Coloring for Your Brand Logo

Your brand logo needs to have a simple design and coloring to make it appealing to your audience. Let's see the Starbucks logo. It has a simple design and coloring, combining the brand picture along with the colors green, white, and black. Again, it helps people to remember your brand logo if you keep the design and coloring simple. It's the same as the McDonald's logo design, which uses the colors red and yellow.

Keeping the logo design and coloring simple will give more appeal to your brand, as people can recognize your brand with ease when they see it. It can hook the audience right away.

Express Your Brand Personality with Your Brand Colors

Colors have their own personality representation, which is the reason it is important for your brand logo to express your brand personality through the colors you are using for it. For instance, red can represent various personalities, such as vibrant, passionate, ambitious, and so on. Yellow can also represent various personalities, such as helpful, committed, responsible, and so on. You need to understand the color personality before making your brand logo.

Which type of personality would you like to express in your brand logo? Use the color combinations that will represent such personalities well. It can help you connect with your audience better.

Use a Timeless Design for Your Brand Logo

You will use your brand logo not just for a month or a year. You will use your brand logo for many years unless you revamp it later. This is the reason you need to use a timeless design for your brand logo, which will become the basic design of your logo, even though you might revamp it in 10 years from now. Look at Nike with its simple and timeless logo design. You get familiar with their logo even after 10 or 20 years later.

So, you need to make your brand logo timeless, so people can get familiar with your business brand decades later. You need to think big when creating the logo for your brand so that your business can also grow big.

Conclusion

These are the expert tips you can follow to create brand logos that can captivate your audience. Planning is very important before you start the logo creation process. By incorporating these tips in your logo planning stage, you can come up with the best logo you can use to represent your business brand.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)