Controversy over New Settlement Units in West Bank

Israel has finalized approval for constructing 764 housing units in three West Bank settlements, announced Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. This decision follows the government's pattern since his term began in late 2022, having given the nod to over 51,000 units in the disputed territory.

Smotrich, an ultra-nationalist against a Palestinian state, describes this move as part of a strategic plan to strengthen settlements, ensuring continuity in security and growth for Israel. The settlements in question include Hashmonaim, Givat Zeev, and Beitar Illit.

The international community largely views these settlements, established on land captured by Israel in 1967, as illegal. Wasel Abu Yousef from the Palestine Liberation Organization condemns the settlements, with the U.N. reporting a rise in attacks against Palestinians, marking 264 incidents in October, the highest since 2006.

