Left Menu

Controversy over New Settlement Units in West Bank

Israel has approved 764 new housing units in West Bank settlements, a decision criticized by Palestinians and deemed illegal by most world powers. Despite international opposition, Israel views settlements as crucial for security. Meanwhile, attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank are reportedly increasing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:29 IST
Controversy over New Settlement Units in West Bank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel has finalized approval for constructing 764 housing units in three West Bank settlements, announced Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. This decision follows the government's pattern since his term began in late 2022, having given the nod to over 51,000 units in the disputed territory.

Smotrich, an ultra-nationalist against a Palestinian state, describes this move as part of a strategic plan to strengthen settlements, ensuring continuity in security and growth for Israel. The settlements in question include Hashmonaim, Givat Zeev, and Beitar Illit.

The international community largely views these settlements, established on land captured by Israel in 1967, as illegal. Wasel Abu Yousef from the Palestine Liberation Organization condemns the settlements, with the U.N. reporting a rise in attacks against Palestinians, marking 264 incidents in October, the highest since 2006.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025