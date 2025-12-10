Police Officers Dismissed Over Mishandling of Fatal Porsche Crash Case

Pune police have dismissed two officers following alleged negligence in handling last year's fatal Porsche crash case.

The crash, involving a 17-year-old driver, claimed the lives of two techies in May 2024. Investigations revealed significant lapses and tampering with evidence.

These dismissals are part of ongoing legal proceedings and an internal inquiry that uncovered procedural errors, including delays in critical evidence collection, further complicated by alleged blood sample tampering.

