Police Officers Dismissed Over Mishandling of Fatal Porsche Crash Case

Two police officers have been dismissed for negligence in investigating a Porsche crash involving a 17-year-old, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals. Internal inquiries revealed delays and tampering with evidence. Nine other individuals face charges related to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:31 IST
Police Officers Dismissed Over Mishandling of Fatal Porsche Crash Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pune police have dismissed two officers following alleged negligence in handling last year's fatal Porsche crash case.

The crash, involving a 17-year-old driver, claimed the lives of two techies in May 2024. Investigations revealed significant lapses and tampering with evidence.

These dismissals are part of ongoing legal proceedings and an internal inquiry that uncovered procedural errors, including delays in critical evidence collection, further complicated by alleged blood sample tampering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

