Supreme Court Orders Thorough SIT Probe into NOIDA Compensation Scandal

The Supreme Court has intensified its probe into alleged compensation fraud involving NOIDA officials. On Wednesday, the court tasked a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine whether undue payments were made to farmers in collusion with officials over the past decade.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh, ordered the SIT to open fresh investigations against high-ranking NOIDA officials and complete their findings within two months. NOIDA representatives, led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, requested to submit an affidavit with their side of the story.

The SIT, guided by the court's mandate, will explore issues of transparency, collusion, and unfair compensation payments, emphasizing that farmers are not to be penalized. The investigation will also look into transforming NOIDA into a 'metropolitan council' amidst these revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)