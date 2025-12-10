Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Thorough SIT Probe into NOIDA Compensation Scandal

The Supreme Court has directed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegedly inflated compensations paid to farmers for their land in collusion with NOIDA officials over the past 10-15 years. The SIT will investigate top officials and assess the bank accounts and assets of implicated individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:29 IST
Supreme Court Orders Thorough SIT Probe into NOIDA Compensation Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intensified its probe into alleged compensation fraud involving NOIDA officials. On Wednesday, the court tasked a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine whether undue payments were made to farmers in collusion with officials over the past decade.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh, ordered the SIT to open fresh investigations against high-ranking NOIDA officials and complete their findings within two months. NOIDA representatives, led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, requested to submit an affidavit with their side of the story.

The SIT, guided by the court's mandate, will explore issues of transparency, collusion, and unfair compensation payments, emphasizing that farmers are not to be penalized. The investigation will also look into transforming NOIDA into a 'metropolitan council' amidst these revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025