Drone Strike Escalates Conflict at Sudan's Oil Hub

A drone strike near Sudan's largest oil processing facility by the Sudanese Armed Forces resulted in dozens of casualties, including tribal leaders and RSF troopers. The incident exacerbates tensions between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces. The capture of Heglig could serve as a bargaining tool for the RSF.

Updated: 10-12-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:30 IST
  • Country:
  • South Sudan

A devastating drone strike near Sudan's largest oil processing facility has claimed dozens of lives, including tribal leaders and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters. The attack, allegedly carried out by the Sudanese Armed Forces, occurred a day after the RSF seized the facility in Heglig.

Reports from both sides indicate that the exact death toll remains uncertain, with local outlets suggesting seven tribal leaders and numerous RSF troopers were killed. South Sudanese soldiers were among the victims, raising concerns about international law violations.

This conflict, ongoing since 2023, has severely impacted Sudan's oil exports, intensifying South Sudan's economic crisis. The RSF's capture of Heglig, a strategic asset, marks a potential turning point in negotiations, though the opaque oil finances complicate economic impact assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

