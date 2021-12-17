Ireland orders bars, restaurants to close at 8 p.m. to curb Omicron

The Irish government on Friday ordered bars and restaurants to close at 8 p.m. from Sunday and reduced the maximum capacity in indoor and outdoor events in a bid to curb the spread of the Omicron virus.

The measures were introduced despite vocal opposition by a number of lawmakers in the parties of the ruling coalition, who said the move would encourage less-safe gatherings in private homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)