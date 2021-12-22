Left Menu

IFFCO Tokio General Insurance appoints H O Suri as MD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 17:11 IST
IFFCO Tokio General Insurance appoints H O Suri as MD
  • Country:
  • India

Private sector IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance on Wednesday said it has appointed H O Suri as new managing director and Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to this, Suri was director of marketing and Chief Investment Officer, the general insurance company said in a statement.

He started his professional journey in the year 1982 with Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), the world's largest fertiliser manufacturer in the Cooperative Sector, and has a professional qualification of chartered accountant, it said.

The appointment is effective October 1, 2021, it said.

''The company is a strong brand with a vast talent pool of insurance professionals and a loyal customer base. We always strive to be the best and are committed to serving all with dignity and respect,'' Suri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021