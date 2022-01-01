Atul Kumar Goel to be MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank

Atul Kumar Goel will be the new MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank (PNB) replacing S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao effective from February 1, 2022, PNB said on Saturday. Goel joined PNB on Saturday as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and will take over the role of MD and CEO effective February 1. Before joining PNB, Goel was MD and CEO of UCO Bank.

"As approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Goel, who was till now the MD and CEO of UCO Bank, will serve as PNB chief up to the date of his attaining the age of superannuation (i.e., 31.12.2024), or until further orders, whichever is earlier," PNB said in a statement. Goel has around three decades of professional banking experience in three banks viz. Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank), Union Bank of India and UCO Bank. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has vast experience, exposure and expertise in all major areas of banking, including Large Corporate, Treasury Management, Risk Management, Financial Planning & Investor Relations, apart from Support Service, Business Process Transformation and Compliance.

He is also at the helm as Chairman of the Indian Bank's Association (IBA) for 2021-22. Additionally, he is a Director on the Board of The New India Assurance Co. Ltd. He is also a member of Governing Council & Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF). (ANI)

