Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 233 points

Equity indices opened in green on Monday on the first day of trading in 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-01-2022 09:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 09:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
At 9.15 am, BSE Sensex was up by 233.76 or 0.40 per cent at 58487.58, while NSE Nifty was up by 74.15 or 0.43 per cent at 17428.20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

