Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 233 points

Equity indices opened in green on Monday on the first day of trading in 2022.

At 9.15 am, BSE Sensex was up by 233.76 or 0.40 per cent at 58487.58, while NSE Nifty was up by 74.15 or 0.43 per cent at 17428.20. (ANI)

