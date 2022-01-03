Sanjeev Churiwala joins Tata Power as Chief Financial Officer

Tata Power on Monday said Sanjeev Churiwala has joined the company as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Ramesh Subramanyam, the erstwhile CFO, will be moving into a new role within the Tata Group, the company said in a statement.

Churiwala has more than 27 years of corporate experience spanning across the financial services sector.

He was previously with Diageo as the Regional Finance Director-APAC and Global Travel Retail. He has also worked with Holcim's Indian listed subsidiary Ambuja Cements.

''We welcome Sanjeev to the Tata Power family. He brings with him vast experience in financial management along with strong strategic capabilities. His vast Indian and global experience will be valuable to us as we accelerate towards the next phase of profitable and sustainable growth,'' Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said.

Churiwala holds an Executive MBA degree from the London Business School and is a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India, and Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

