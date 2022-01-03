Exports surge 37 pc to record USD 37.29 bn in Dec: Govt data

The country's exports in December surged 37 per cent on an annual basis to USD 37.29 billion, the highest-ever monthly figure, government data showed on Monday.

Outbound shipments during April-December 2021 crossed USD 300 billion, exceeding the exports of 2020-21, as per data by the commerce ministry.

Addressing a press conference, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India's exports of goods will cross USD 400 billion this fiscal.

