Left Menu

Exports surge 37 pc to record USD 37.29 bn in Dec: Govt data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 18:34 IST
Exports surge 37 pc to record USD 37.29 bn in Dec: Govt data
  • Country:
  • India

The country's exports in December surged 37 per cent on an annual basis to USD 37.29 billion, the highest-ever monthly figure, government data showed on Monday.

Outbound shipments during April-December 2021 crossed USD 300 billion, exceeding the exports of 2020-21, as per data by the commerce ministry.

Addressing a press conference, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India's exports of goods will cross USD 400 billion this fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022