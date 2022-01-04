Brazil's Bolsonaro is improving, need for surgery unclear, hospital says

The condition of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is improving, though it is not yet known if he will need surgery for an intestinal blockage, the hospital where he has been admitted said in a Monday evening statement.

Bolsonaro walked briefly in a hallway, and he is not presenting signs of fever or abdominal pain, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)