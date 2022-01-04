Travel stocks drive European shares to new highs

Left Menu

European stocks extended the new year rally on Tuesday with economy-sensitive travel, retail and commodity stocks leading the gains on fresh signs that the Omicron virus variant might be less severe than initially feared. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% to 492.42 by 0809 GMT, hitting a record high after Wall Street's S&P 500 and Dow closed at all-time highs overnight.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 13:56 IST
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% to 492.42 by 0809 GMT, hitting a record high after Wall Street's S&P 500 and Dow closed at all-time highs overnight. The travel & leisure index jumped 2.5% to its highest in more than six weeks. Airlines Ryanair, British Airways-owner IAG and Wizz Air gained between 6% and 8%.

London's FTSE 100 gained 1%, catching up with a global rally as trade resumed after a long holiday weekend. Britain's vaccine minister said people being hospitalised with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom were broadly showing less severe symptoms than before.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said although the surge of the fast-spreading Omicron variant was disrupting some sectors, there was no risk of it "paralysing" the economy, and stuck to a forecast of 4% growth for France's GDP in 2022.

