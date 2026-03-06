Romania Opts Out of Hosting Nuclear Components Amid European Deterrence Discussions
Romania has declined to host nuclear components despite being invited to discussions about European nuclear deterrence, as stated by President Nicusor Dan. France's President Macron plans to expand France's arsenal with European collaboration. Romania relies on NATO's nuclear umbrella, provided by the US, for security.
Romania has announced it will not accommodate nuclear components within its borders in the foreseeable future, as centrist President Nicusor Dan communicated on Thursday. This decision comes as a response to President Emmanuel Macron's proposals for France to expand its nuclear deterrence plan in collaboration with European allies.
France and Germany have already formed a nuclear steering group, setting the stage for real cooperation this year. While several European countries, including Greece, Poland, and the Netherlands, have expressed interest in participating in French nuclear wargames, Romania clarified its position of non-involvement.
Dan emphasized that Romania's allegiance to NATO and the U.S. ensures its nuclear protection without needing French components. This stance surfaces amidst critical remarks from the Trump administration regarding Europe's defense strategies and amid rising geopolitical tensions involving major powers like the U.S. and Iran.
