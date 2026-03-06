In a significant geopolitical development, Finland's plan to lift a ban on hosting nuclear arms has stirred tensions across Europe. The Kremlin responded on Friday, suggesting that such a move could directly threaten Russia, with a promise of countermeasures.

Finland, which shares an extensive border with Russia, maintained neutrality during the Cold War. However, joining NATO in 2023, primarily due to Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine, marked a shift in its defense strategy. On Thursday, Finland indicated that it might reconsider its longstanding stance against nuclear weapons on its soil, especially during wartime.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that this development escalates continental tensions, adding, "This adds to Finland's vulnerability," a condition he attributes to Finnish leadership decisions. Europe's broader security dynamics, influenced by Russia's actions in Ukraine and other unpredictable global political moves, have necessitated this reevaluation of nuclear armament roles.

