Rory McIlroy Criticizes Jon Rahm's Stance on European Tour Deal

Rory McIlroy criticized Jon Rahm for not accepting a European tour deal designed to accommodate LIV Golf players. McIlroy emphasized the importance of the Ryder Cup and noted that majority of other players have accepted the deal, which forgives past fines and imposes conditions for future tournament participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orlando | Updated: 05-03-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 09:44 IST
Rory McIlroy has voiced his disappointment with Jon Rahm's refusal to accept a European tour agreement intended to eliminate fines for LIV Golf players. McIlroy downplayed concerns about Rahm's eligibility for the Ryder Cup, stressing its significance beyond any individual player.

The European tour's offer involved paying previous fines for playing LIV Golf events without releases, withdrawing appeals, and participating in two more tournaments to maintain membership. Rahm criticized the deal as limiting player freedom during a LIV Golf event in Hong Kong, contrasting with his peers who accepted the conditions.

McIlroy defended the agreement as accommodating, especially when compared to the PGA Tour's stricter terms. He pointed out the necessity for DP World Tour members to follow rules for Ryder Cup eligibility, emphasizing, "The Ryder Cup is bigger than any one person." Rahm's stance now awaits judgment from a UK arbitration panel determining his future with European events.

