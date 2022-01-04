Left Menu

Servotech begins manufacturing of EV chargers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 16:27 IST
Servotech begins manufacturing of EV chargers
  • Country:
  • India

Servotech Power Systems on Tuesday said it has started the manufacturing of high-tech EV chargers to mark its entry into the electric vehicle (EV) space.

''Servotech Power Systems Ltd, a leading entity engaged in the manufacturing of high-end solar products, medical devices and LED lighting solutions, initiates the manufacturing of smart tech-driven innovative EV chargers for installation at various EV charging stations across the country,'' the company said in a statement.

While announcing its foray into the EV market, the entity said the decision is in line with its vision of developing solutions in accordance with the government's Make In India initiative and steering the nation towards a greener and sustainable future.

Having emerged as a credible player within the solar power market and witnessing dramatic growth over the years, Servotech aims to provide its cutting-edge equipment to facilitate the creation of EV charging hubs across India.

Holding talks with key officials from several major PSUs and nodal authorities on a regular basis, the company is currently devising its new strategies to focus on the crucial aspects and issues that are required to be addressed and execute its plan in a phased manner, it stated.

To act as an end-to-end solutions provider for the installation of the EV chargers, Servotech is currently gearing up its tech apparatus aggressively, it stated.

Servotech Power Systems founder and MD Raman Bhatia said, ''Our new initiative of aiding the establishment of EV charging technological infrastructure across states reflects our serious deliberations for paving a path towards new avenues and possibilities for all.'' It is imperative to come up with a solution that could accelerate its pace in the race to become truly a self-reliant nation by adopting new technologies, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022