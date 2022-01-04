Left Menu

Geniemode raises USD 7 million from Info Edge Ventures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 16:28 IST
Geniemode raises USD 7 million from Info Edge Ventures
  • Country:
  • India

The global B2B cross-border e-commerce company Geniemode has raised USD 7 million (about Rs 52 crore) led by Info Edge Ventures.

This fresh funding comes within four months of its USD 2.25 million seed round.

The new infusion of capital will be utilised to scale the company's tech platform, expand geographically, increase its design capability and expand buyers and vendors base on the platform, the company said in a statement.

The company is a fast growing B2B e-commerce startup, with demand for its products from buyers in the US, LatAm, the UK, EU and Australia. ''The buyers range from small independent retailers to large retail chains in these countries. To cater to this demand, the company is working with more than a hundred suppliers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka,'' it added.

Geniemode has raised USD 7 million in series A funding round from Info Edge Ventures, the statement said.

Talking about the new investment, Amit Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder, Geniemode said, “We are very excited to have Info Edge Ventures double down on their conviction in us in quick succession.'' ''We'll utilise the fresh capital to bolster tech and product development, accelerate expansion in existing markets and enter new markets,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022