Left Menu

European shares pause after record run

Dutch tech investor Prosus, which has a stake in China's Tencent, slid 3.2% after a top market regulator fined units of several Chinese tech firms for failing to properly report about a dozen deals. Automaker Stellantis inched up 0.4% on news that its Chrysler brand was planning to shift to an all-electric lineup by 2028 and introduce new products.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 14:00 IST
European shares pause after record run
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares lost steam on Wednesday after kicking off the new year with record highs, as rising U.S. Treasury yields and regulatory worries in China kept global investors on edge.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.03% by 0816 GMT, with auto, chemical and oil & gas stocks rising the most in early deals. Anticipation of early U.S. interest rate hikes sent Treasury yields surging on Tuesday, spurring a rotation out of high-growth technology names into banks and other economically sensitive sectors.

European tech shares edged up 0.1% after getting slammed on Tuesday. Dutch tech investor Prosus, which has a stake in China's Tencent, slid 3.2% after a top market regulator fined units of several Chinese tech firms for failing to properly report about a dozen deals.

Automaker Stellantis inched up 0.4% on news that its Chrysler brand was planning to shift to an all-electric lineup by 2028 and introduce new products. German carmaker BMW gained 0.3% as it achieved record sales of over 2.2 million vehicles from its BMW brand in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022