German Skiers' Silent Protest Echoes Through Paralympic Games

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is currently investigating a protest by German cross-country skiers, who turned their backs and kept their winter hats on during a medal ceremony. This protest occurred during the women's sprint classic vision-impaired event, where Russia's Anastasiia Bagiian and her guide Sergei Siniakin won gold.

Linn Kazmaier and Florian Baumann, Germany's silver medalists, expressed their dissent against Russia's participation in the Paralympics. Russia had been banned due to the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but the IPC readmitted them in September, allowing them to participate under their own flag despite past doping scandals.

Baumann voiced solidarity with Ukrainian athletes, emphasizing discomfort with the IPC's decision to readmit Russia. These incidents underline ongoing political tensions overshadowing the Paralympic Games, impacting athletes' experiences and interactions.

