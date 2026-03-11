Left Menu

German Skiers' Silent Protest Echoes Through Paralympic Games

German cross-country skiers staged a protest during a medal ceremony at the Paralympics by turning their backs and keeping hats on as Russia, despite a history of bans, participated in the games. The protest highlighted ongoing tensions and controversies surrounding Russia's participation under its flag and anthem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:14 IST
German Skiers' Silent Protest Echoes Through Paralympic Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is currently investigating a protest by German cross-country skiers, who turned their backs and kept their winter hats on during a medal ceremony. This protest occurred during the women's sprint classic vision-impaired event, where Russia's Anastasiia Bagiian and her guide Sergei Siniakin won gold.

Linn Kazmaier and Florian Baumann, Germany's silver medalists, expressed their dissent against Russia's participation in the Paralympics. Russia had been banned due to the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but the IPC readmitted them in September, allowing them to participate under their own flag despite past doping scandals.

Baumann voiced solidarity with Ukrainian athletes, emphasizing discomfort with the IPC's decision to readmit Russia. These incidents underline ongoing political tensions overshadowing the Paralympic Games, impacting athletes' experiences and interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026