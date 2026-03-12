Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Flood Claims Lives of Chinese Backpackers in Australia

Two Chinese backpackers were found dead in a car after going missing in flood-hit Queensland, Australia. Police believe the bodies are those of a 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman. The tragedy occurred during major floods in the region, with authorities issuing safety warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 12-03-2026 07:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 07:47 IST
Tragic Discovery: Flood Claims Lives of Chinese Backpackers in Australia
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a tragic turn of events, Australian authorities have recovered the bodies of two Chinese backpackers who vanished during floods in Queensland. Police discovered the bodies inside a vehicle, located in the affected region, as reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Thursday.

The missing individuals, a 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were reportedly traveling to North Burnett. The gruesome discovery underscores the severity of the flooding, which has prompted multiple warnings and emergency responses across Queensland and the Northern Territory.

Amidst the ongoing flood situation, Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig expressed profound regret over the incident, highlighting the visitors' ill-fated journey to explore Australia. Residents have been instructed to steer clear of floodwaters, with crocodile sightings reported in submerged areas near Katherine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026