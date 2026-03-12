Tragic Discovery: Flood Claims Lives of Chinese Backpackers in Australia

In a tragic turn of events, Australian authorities have recovered the bodies of two Chinese backpackers who vanished during floods in Queensland. Police discovered the bodies inside a vehicle, located in the affected region, as reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Thursday.

The missing individuals, a 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were reportedly traveling to North Burnett. The gruesome discovery underscores the severity of the flooding, which has prompted multiple warnings and emergency responses across Queensland and the Northern Territory.

Amidst the ongoing flood situation, Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig expressed profound regret over the incident, highlighting the visitors' ill-fated journey to explore Australia. Residents have been instructed to steer clear of floodwaters, with crocodile sightings reported in submerged areas near Katherine.

