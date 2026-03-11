Market Turmoil: European Shares Plummet Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Woes
European stock markets declined due to Middle East conflict tensions impacting oil prices and investor sentiments. The STOXX 600 fell by 0.6%, Germany's DAX dropped 1.4%, and defense sectors faced significant losses. Oil prices surged, hinting at possible economic ramifications. ECB and IEA actions reflect ongoing economic pressures.
European shares took a hit on Wednesday as investors grappled with the economic impact of ongoing Middle East hostilities and processed fresh U.S. inflation data. The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a 0.6% drop, with most regional exchanges ending the day in the red.
The German DAX bore the brunt, descending 1.4%. Rheinmetall's disappointing profit margin forecast precipitated an 8% fall in its shares, shaking the defense sector, which dropped 1.8%, and pulling down industrials by 1.2%.
Iran's military saber-rattling, juxtaposed with the International Energy Agency's unprecedented release of 400 million barrels to stabilize soaring oil prices, underscored the market's volatile climate. As banks and insurers stumbled, energy stocks surged as investors navigated the turbulent marketplace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
