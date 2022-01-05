Hong Kong Disneyland to close temporarily as COVID cases rise

Walt Disney Co will shut down its Hong Kong Disneyland park from Jan. 7 to Jan. 20 as coronavirus cases rise in the city, the company said on Wednesday.

Hong Kong's government announced tightened restrictions on Wednesday including a ban on some incoming flights as authorities feared a fifth wave of infections.

The park was already scheduled to be closed on Jan. 6 under existing curbs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)