Hong Kong Disneyland to close temporarily as COVID cases rise
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 05-01-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 16:23 IST
- Country:
- China
Walt Disney Co will shut down its Hong Kong Disneyland park from Jan. 7 to Jan. 20 as coronavirus cases rise in the city, the company said on Wednesday.
Hong Kong's government announced tightened restrictions on Wednesday including a ban on some incoming flights as authorities feared a fifth wave of infections.
The park was already scheduled to be closed on Jan. 6 under existing curbs.
