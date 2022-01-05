Focussed road map, timely govt interventions necessary to achieve net zero target by 2070: ICRA

A focussed road map, including timely interventions by the government, is necessary for the country to achieve the net zero target by 2070, rating agency ICRA said on Wednesday.

At the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made significant announcements, including the pledge of India becoming net zero by 2070.

''In order to achieve the net zero target by 2070, a focused road map would be required. It calls for timely interventions by the government and large capex/investments in GHG (greenhouse gas) emitting sectors like power, industry and transport,'' ICRA Head (Research and Outreach) Rohit Ahuja said.

These sectors together emit 90 per cent of carbon dioxide as per 2019 data of the International Energy Agency, he added.

Ahuja noted that ambitious targets for COP26 open massive investment opportunities across segments stemming from 500 GW renewables by 2030, higher EV penetration (10 per cent by 2025), and 20 per cent ethanol blending for petrol (3x increase from current levels).

It also improves energy efficiencies (battery storage, smart cities, etc.) and leads to the improvement in carbon capture from enhancing green cover and the use of advanced technologies, he added.

''This would be a daunting task, and would need massive policy interventions to ensure investments across aforementioned sectors remain profitable enough to sustain well beyond 2030,'' Ahuja stated.

He noted that being one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, India needs to find a fine balance between reduction in carbon emission, and surging energy needs.

''As the country enters the developed economy tag over the next few years, the per capita energy consumption is set to surge multifold (with China being 4x and the US being 10x of India).

''The government policies need to ensure no compromise in its ever-expanding energy needs that could hamper its growth ambitions, while simultaneously working towards removing the tag of one of the most polluting nations in the world,'' Ahuja stated.

ICRA noted that the commitments on emission control made by India at the recent Glasgow COP26 summit are expected to benefit the country in the long-term with new technologies in energy efficiency, carbon reduction and green fuels etc.

This is likely to attract investment in billions across sectors, it added.

Being a developing country, which is at an inflection point in terms of its energy consumption, the nation's per-capita energy consumption is expected to surge 3x-4x in the long term, it stated.

Parallel to this, India has also committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by one billion tonne by 2030.

The country has additionally committed to a net zero carbon emission target by the year 2070, by when the per capita energy consumption would have surged multifolds from current levels, ICRA stated.

