China, on North Korea missile launch, says hopes all parties can act prudently

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-01-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 13:18 IST
China, on North Korea missile launch, says hopes all parties can act prudently
Wang Wenbin Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that it hoped all parties could act prudently, after North Korea this week fired what its state news agency KCNA said was a "hypersonic missile".

China hopes all parties could work together to advance a political settlement on the peninsula issue, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson at the foreign ministry, said in a regular press conference.

