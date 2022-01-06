China, on North Korea missile launch, says hopes all parties can act prudently
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that it hoped all parties could act prudently, after North Korea this week fired what its state news agency KCNA said was a "hypersonic missile".
China hopes all parties could work together to advance a political settlement on the peninsula issue, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson at the foreign ministry, said in a regular press conference.
