Hong Kong shares end higher on tech boost
The Hang Seng index rose 0.7% to end at 23,072.86, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.7% to 8,068.93. ** A "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might require the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings as a second brake on the economy, U.S. central bank policymakers said in their meeting last month.
- Country:
- China
Hong Kong shares closed higher on Thursday, as gains in tech stocks during the later trading hours helped the benchmark reverse earlier losses. The Hang Seng index rose 0.7% to end at 23,072.86, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.7% to 8,068.93.
** A "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might require the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings as a second brake on the economy, U.S. central bank policymakers said in their meeting last month. ** The more hawkish-than-expected views of U.S. central bank officials pushed Treasury yields higher, and weighed down Hong Kong market in the morning session.
** Activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster pace in December amid higher demand and easing inflationary pressure but continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on the outlook, a private sector survey showed. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index gained 1.4%, with Alibaba Group, Meituan and Tencent Holdings up 5.7%, 3.6% and 1.5%, respectively.
** The three tech giants, also index heavyweights, are the biggest point contributors lifting the Hang Seng. ** Hang Seng Commerce & Industry index added 1.7%, while the utilities subindex declined 2.2%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Treasury
- U.S.
- Alibaba Group
- The Hang Seng
- Hong Kong
- Meituan
- Federal Reserve
- Hang Seng
ALSO READ
Hong Kong's Lam in Beijing to report on 'patriots only' poll
Hong Kong shares end higher on gains in energy, tech firms
Hong Kong's Lam says she will work to reopen China border soon
Danish shipping giant acquires Hong Kong-based company
World News Roundup: China's Xi hails Hong Kong election, says situation improved from 'chaos'; South Korean businesses protest against return of strict COVID rules and more