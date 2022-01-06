Hong Kong shares end higher on tech boost

Left Menu

** A "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might require the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings as a second brake on the economy, U.S. central bank policymakers said in their meeting last month.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 06-01-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 14:38 IST
Hong Kong shares closed higher on Thursday, as gains in tech stocks during the later trading hours helped the benchmark reverse earlier losses. The Hang Seng index rose 0.7% to end at 23,072.86, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.7% to 8,068.93.

** A "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might require the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings as a second brake on the economy, U.S. central bank policymakers said in their meeting last month. ** The more hawkish-than-expected views of U.S. central bank officials pushed Treasury yields higher, and weighed down Hong Kong market in the morning session.

** Activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster pace in December amid higher demand and easing inflationary pressure but continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on the outlook, a private sector survey showed. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index gained 1.4%, with Alibaba Group, Meituan and Tencent Holdings up 5.7%, 3.6% and 1.5%, respectively.

** The three tech giants, also index heavyweights, are the biggest point contributors lifting the Hang Seng. ** Hang Seng Commerce & Industry index added 1.7%, while the utilities subindex declined 2.2%.

