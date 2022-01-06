Soccer-Manchester United appoints Richard Arnold as CEO
Manchester United on Thursday appointed insider Richard Arnold as its new chief executive officer, effectively replacing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward as the soccer club's boss.
Arnold, who has been managing director for over eight years, was seen as a favourite to take over the reins of the British club since Woodward announced in April he would be stepping down.
