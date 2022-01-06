Left Menu

Indian economic growth not be impacted much by Omicron: official

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:05 IST
Indian economic growth not be impacted much by Omicron: official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Omicron wave of coronavirus is unlikely to have much impact on India's economic growth, not more than of 5-10 basis points, a senior government official said on Thursday.

"India is much better prepared to cope with new wave of coronavirus," Anurag Jain, secretary at the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022