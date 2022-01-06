Indian economic growth not be impacted much by Omicron: official

The Omicron wave of coronavirus is unlikely to have much impact on India's economic growth, not more than of 5-10 basis points, a senior government official said on Thursday.

"India is much better prepared to cope with new wave of coronavirus," Anurag Jain, secretary at the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)