Jio users can now set standing instructions for tariff plans via UPI auto-debit

Jios integration with UPI AUTOPAY has made it the first player in the telecom industry to go live with the unique e-mandate feature that was launched by NPCI, the entities said in a release.For recharge amounts up to Rs 5,000, customers do not even have to enter the UPI PIN on the execution of the recharge, the release said, adding users can also create, modify as well as remove the e-mandate for the tariff plans as per their requirements through UPI AUTOPAY.We believe our collaboration will change the way Jio customers experience the renewal of their mobile tariff plans.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jio users can now set standing instructions for auto-debit for their tariff plans through UPI after a tie-up between the telecom player and NPCI.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Jio in a joint announcement on Thursday said UPI AUTOPAY has now been introduced for the telecom industry with Jio.

This will enable Jio customers to set standing instructions on the MyJio App, using UPI AUTOPAY for their favourite tariff plans and hassle-free recharging experience. Jio's integration with UPI AUTOPAY has made it the first player in the telecom industry to go live with the unique e-mandate feature that was launched by NPCI, the entities said in a release.

For recharge amounts up to Rs 5,000, customers do not even have to enter the UPI PIN on the execution of the recharge, the release said, adding users can also create, modify as well as remove the e-mandate for the tariff plans as per their requirements through UPI AUTOPAY.

''We believe our collaboration will change the way Jio customers experience the renewal of their mobile tariff plans. With UPI AUTOPAY, it's our constant endeavour at NPCI to provide an extra layer of comfort and convenience to all the customers for their recurring spends and payments,'' Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Products, NPCI said.

Jio users will no longer need to remember their recharge renewal date or bill payment date and perform manual, Kiran Thomas, Director, Jio, said.

