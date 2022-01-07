Left Menu

Mexico formally announces new visa requirements for Venezuelans

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-01-2022 04:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 04:15 IST
Mexico formally announces new visa requirements for Venezuelans
Mexico on Thursday formally announced its new visa requirements for visitors from Venezuela in the government's official gazette, as part of the country's efforts to tighten entry restrictions for Venezuelan nationals.

The new requirements, which will take effect in 15 days, come as Mexico attempts to stem a steep rise in the number of people from the South American nation trying to enter the United States illegally.

