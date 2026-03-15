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Venezuelan Triumph: Stunning Upset Against Japan in World Baseball Classic

Venezuela defeated Japan 8-5 in the World Baseball Classic quarter-finals, eliminating the defending champions. Ronald Acuna Jr and Maikel Garcia homered for Venezuela, while Wilyer Abreu's three-run homer secured the lead. Venezuela reached the semi-finals for the first time since 2009, alongside Italy, who advanced by beating Puerto Rico 8-6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 11:18 IST
Venezuelan Triumph: Stunning Upset Against Japan in World Baseball Classic
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Venezuela's baseball team delivered a shocking 8-5 victory over Japan on Saturday, knocking out the reigning champions in the World Baseball Classic quarter-finals held in Miami.

Ronald Acuna Jr opened the scoreboard with a home run, echoed by quick responses from Japan, including a notable three-run homer by Shota Morishita. However, Venezuela battled fiercely, with Maikel Garcia and Wilyer Abreu's decisive plays culminating in a three-run lead that was never relinquished.

The win, which also earned Venezuela a place in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, marks their return to the semi-finals for the first time since 2009. Italy joined them in the last four, overcoming Puerto Rico 8-6, setting a semi-final matchup between the two in Miami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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