Venezuelan Triumph: Stunning Upset Against Japan in World Baseball Classic

Venezuela's baseball team delivered a shocking 8-5 victory over Japan on Saturday, knocking out the reigning champions in the World Baseball Classic quarter-finals held in Miami.

Ronald Acuna Jr opened the scoreboard with a home run, echoed by quick responses from Japan, including a notable three-run homer by Shota Morishita. However, Venezuela battled fiercely, with Maikel Garcia and Wilyer Abreu's decisive plays culminating in a three-run lead that was never relinquished.

The win, which also earned Venezuela a place in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, marks their return to the semi-finals for the first time since 2009. Italy joined them in the last four, overcoming Puerto Rico 8-6, setting a semi-final matchup between the two in Miami.

(With inputs from agencies.)