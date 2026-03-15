Venezuelan Triumph: Stunning Upset Against Japan in World Baseball Classic
Venezuela defeated Japan 8-5 in the World Baseball Classic quarter-finals, eliminating the defending champions. Ronald Acuna Jr and Maikel Garcia homered for Venezuela, while Wilyer Abreu's three-run homer secured the lead. Venezuela reached the semi-finals for the first time since 2009, alongside Italy, who advanced by beating Puerto Rico 8-6.
Venezuela's baseball team delivered a shocking 8-5 victory over Japan on Saturday, knocking out the reigning champions in the World Baseball Classic quarter-finals held in Miami.
Ronald Acuna Jr opened the scoreboard with a home run, echoed by quick responses from Japan, including a notable three-run homer by Shota Morishita. However, Venezuela battled fiercely, with Maikel Garcia and Wilyer Abreu's decisive plays culminating in a three-run lead that was never relinquished.
The win, which also earned Venezuela a place in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, marks their return to the semi-finals for the first time since 2009. Italy joined them in the last four, overcoming Puerto Rico 8-6, setting a semi-final matchup between the two in Miami.
(With inputs from agencies.)