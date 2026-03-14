Maduro's Fight for Legal Funds: A Clash of U.S. Sanctions and Venezuelan Law

U.S. prosecutors have declared that ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro should not access government funds to support his defense against drug trafficking charges.

Arguing that Washington has long refused to recognize him as Venezuela's legitimate leader, the debate intensifies around legal counsel expenses amid longstanding sanctions.

A legal showdown awaits in Manhattan on March 26, focusing on the clash between U.S. policy and Venezuelan law, with prosecutors calling the initial financial exemption an error.

(With inputs from agencies.)