Maduro's Fight for Legal Funds: A Clash of U.S. Sanctions and Venezuelan Law
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is barred from using government funds for his U.S. drug trafficking defense due to sanctions. Despite arguments for the funds under Venezuelan law, U.S. prosecutors emphasize Washington's non-recognition of Maduro as legitimate leader. Legal fees dispute heads to court on March 26.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 09:59 IST
U.S. prosecutors have declared that ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro should not access government funds to support his defense against drug trafficking charges.
Arguing that Washington has long refused to recognize him as Venezuela's legitimate leader, the debate intensifies around legal counsel expenses amid longstanding sanctions.
A legal showdown awaits in Manhattan on March 26, focusing on the clash between U.S. policy and Venezuelan law, with prosecutors calling the initial financial exemption an error.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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