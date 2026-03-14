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Venezuelan Students Defy Fear: A New Chapter of Activism

Venzeuelan students take to the streets in a significant act of defiance, after the capture of Nicolas Maduro. Empowered by a new sense of hope, students demand democratic changes, institutional rebuilding, and better educational conditions, while grappling with the lingering influence of socialism and foreign intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:32 IST
Venezuelan Students Defy Fear: A New Chapter of Activism
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In what marks a significant shift, hundreds of students from Venezuela's Central University took their protest beyond campus boundaries, showcasing a newfound defiance following the capture of Nicolas Maduro. Historically, protests rarely left the safety of the campus due to fear of state reprisal.

The mood among students today is charged with guarded optimism. Many have only ever known the socialist 'Chavismo' government. However, with Maduro gone, students feel safer voicing their demands for democratic restoration, institutional rebuilding, and improved conditions for education.

Many students remain cautious about the foreign intervention that led to Maduro's ouster but express hope that their activism could now freely drive peaceful and democratic reforms in a nation yearning for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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