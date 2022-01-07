Left Menu

Lupin launches Molnulup for COVID-19 treatment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 12:14 IST
Lupin launches Molnulup for COVID-19 treatment
  • Country:
  • India

Drugmaker Lupin on Friday said it has launched antiviral medication Molnupiravir under the brand name Molnulup in the country for the treatment of COVID-19.

Molnupiravir has been given emergency use authorisation by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for treatment of adult COVID-19 patients who have a high risk of progression of the disease, including hospitalisation. ''The approval for Molnulup is timely as India is again experiencing an upward spike in COVID-19 incidences.

“In the past two years since COVID-19 has emerged, there is a need for an oral antiviral medicine that can be prescribed by the healthcare practitioners and then taken by the patients conveniently at home,'' Lupin President - India Region Formulations (IRF) - Rajeev Sibal said in a statement.

Through the company's strong distribution network, Molnulup would be readily made available at pharmacies pan India to meet patient demand, he added.

Internationally, Molnupiravir is an oral antiviral that has been approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults.

Administered orally, Molnupiravir inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19. Pre-clinical and clinical data have shown Molnupiravir to be effective against the most common SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Gamma, Delta, and Mu variants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining businesses and supply chains; Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining busines...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022