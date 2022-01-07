TCS Board to consider buyback proposal on Jan 12
- Country:
- India
India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said its Board will consider a buyback proposal on January 12.
''...the Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company, at its meeting to be held on January 12, 2022,'' a regulatory filing said.
No other details of the buyback proposal were disclosed. The Board is scheduled to meet on January 12 to approve and take on record the financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Company
- India
- Tata Consultancy Services
- Board of Directors
ALSO READ
World's Largest Legal Edtech Company LawSikho helps students learn new age legal skills
In a first, Indian gig company sues protesting women workers
Cloud-based Security Service provider InstaSafe awarded as "Security Product Company of the Year" by DSCI 11th Edition
TVS Motor Company Announces Race Performance Series, Inspired from TVS Racing's Race Machine Lineage
Court restrains publishing company from selling, distributing book on former Yes Bank CEO