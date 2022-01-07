Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 16:48 IST
TCS Board to consider buyback proposal on Jan 12
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said its Board will consider a buyback proposal on January 12.

''...the Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company, at its meeting to be held on January 12, 2022,'' a regulatory filing said.

No other details of the buyback proposal were disclosed. The Board is scheduled to meet on January 12 to approve and take on record the financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

