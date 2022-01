TCS Board to consider buyback proposal on Jan 12

India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said its Board will consider a buyback proposal on January 12.

''...the Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company, at its meeting to be held on January 12, 2022,'' a regulatory filing said.

No other details of the buyback proposal were disclosed. The Board is scheduled to meet on January 12 to approve and take on record the financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2021.

