COVID-19 curbs: Pench, Navegaon Nagzira, Bor tiger reserves, Umred Paoni sanctuary shut from Tuesday

The Maharashtra government on Sunday ordered the closure of Pench Tiger Reserve, Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve, Bor Tiger Reserve and Umred Paoni Karhandala Sanctuary in Vidarbha region for tourism activities from Tuesday for the time being amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, officials said.

RM Ramanujam, Forests & Field Director, Pench and Navegaon Nagzira reserves, said the decision was taken after the state government came up with a list of restrictions to curb the outbreak on January 8.

