COVID-19 curbs: Pench, Navegaon Nagzira, Bor tiger reserves, Umred Paoni sanctuary shut from Tuesday
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-01-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government on Sunday ordered the closure of Pench Tiger Reserve, Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve, Bor Tiger Reserve and Umred Paoni Karhandala Sanctuary in Vidarbha region for tourism activities from Tuesday for the time being amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, officials said.
RM Ramanujam, Forests & Field Director, Pench and Navegaon Nagzira reserves, said the decision was taken after the state government came up with a list of restrictions to curb the outbreak on January 8.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Vedic school teacher in Washim held for raping minor
Meme war in Maharashtra politics: Nawab Malik, Nitesh Rane lock horns
Maharashtra reports two new Omicron cases today
Maharashtra reports two new Omicron cases, tally reaches 110; 57 patients discharged so far: Health Department.
Maharashtra reports 1,485 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in last 24 hrs