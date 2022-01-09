Left Menu

COVID-19 curbs: Pench, Navegaon Nagzira, Bor tiger reserves, Umred Paoni sanctuary shut from Tuesday

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-01-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 19:41 IST
COVID-19 curbs: Pench, Navegaon Nagzira, Bor tiger reserves, Umred Paoni sanctuary shut from Tuesday
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Sunday ordered the closure of Pench Tiger Reserve, Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve, Bor Tiger Reserve and Umred Paoni Karhandala Sanctuary in Vidarbha region for tourism activities from Tuesday for the time being amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, officials said.

RM Ramanujam, Forests & Field Director, Pench and Navegaon Nagzira reserves, said the decision was taken after the state government came up with a list of restrictions to curb the outbreak on January 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022