Left Menu

FTSE 100 steady as bank rally offsets homebuilders

UK's blue-chip index held steady in early deals on Monday as banking shares extended a rally on expectations of interest rate hikes, while homebuilders were hit by $5.4 billion in costs to remove cladding from buildings. Citi also downgraded Persimmon to "neutral" from "buy". The domestically focused FTSE mid-cap index was also flat, following weekly losses as a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant hit sentiment.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-01-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 13:56 IST
FTSE 100 steady as bank rally offsets homebuilders
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's blue-chip index held steady in early deals on Monday as banking shares extended a rally on expectations of interest rate hikes, while homebuilders were hit by $5.4 billion in costs to remove cladding from buildings. The FTSE 100 was flat by 0813 GMT following weekly gains spurred by a rotation into sectors such as banks, oil & gas and mining as investors priced in interest rate hikes by major central banks.

Shares of Berkeley Group, Barratt Developments , Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey were down between 2.0% and 2.5% after Britain ordered housebuilders to pay around $5.4 billion to help remove dangerous cladding from buildings following a deadly 2017 London fire. Citi also downgraded Persimmon to "neutral" from "buy".

The domestically focused FTSE mid-cap index was also flat, following weekly losses as a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant hit sentiment. Plus500 rose 2.5% after the online trading platform said it expects annual results to exceed market expectations, even as it reported slower fourth-quarter growth.

Spire Healthcare gained 1% after England's health service said it had struck a deal with private health firms to provide crucial treatments should Omicron overwhelm the National Health Service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022