Guj government sets up care centres for treatment of birds injured by kites during Uttarayan festival

The Gujarat government has set up more than 700 care centres and taluka-level control rooms to treat birds injured due to kite strings during the upcoming Uttarayan festival as part of a special campaign.

These centres will be operated for ten days beginning Monday.

The state government has also launched a helpline number, a WhatsApp number, and a dedicated portal for this purpose, an official release said.

The statewide ''Karuna Abhiyan'' or compassion campaign will go on till January 20, it said. The Uttarayan festival is celebrated on January 14 when people fly kites. However, many birds sustain injuries due to the string used for flying kites.

The taluka-level control rooms will remain functional from 9 am to 6 pm every day during these ten days, said the release. One can type the word 'Karuna' and send it on WhatsApp on the number, 83200-02000, or click on the website, karunaabhiyan, to get the details on the care centre. A helpline number -- 1962-- of the state animal husbandry department will also function for the same purpose during this period, it said.

More than 620 doctors and over 6,000 volunteers will remain active during this period, it said. As part of the 'Karuna' campaign, more than 5,000 birds have been treated in the last five years, the release said, adding that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has appealed to all to celebrate the festival ensuring that birds are not injured by kite strings.

