EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer to cut U.S. sales staff as meetings move to virtual
Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 01:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 01:50 IST
Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it is reducing its U.S. sales staff as it expects doctors and other healthcare providers to want fewer face-to-face interactions with sales people after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
The move comes as the company is expected to announce more than $80 billion in revenue in 2021 on strong sales of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Germany's BioNTech SE . That would be record sales for a pharmaceutical company, according to Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Pfizer
- Pfizer Inc
- Germany
- Albert Bourla
- BioNTech SE
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Fauci says U.S. should consider air travel vaccine mandate as flights grounded
Fauci says U.S. should consider domestic flight vaccine mandate; more planes grounded
U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on Jan. 10 -U.S. official
U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on Jan. 10 -U.S. official
South Korea approves Pfizer's COVID-19 oral pill for emergency use