Man, son killed after car hits their motorcycle in MP

A 40-year-old man and his teenage son were killed after a car collided head-on with their motorcycle in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday. A case was registered against the car driver and efforts were on to trace him, he added.

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 12-01-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 12:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man and his teenage son were killed after a car collided head-on with their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday on Khajuraho-Jhansi National Highway, over 20 km from the district headquarters, Naugaon police station in-charge Deepak Yadav said. After hitting the two-wheeler, the car caught fire and its driver fled from the spot, he said, adding that a fire brigade team was later called to douse the flames.

The two motorcycle riders, Raghvendra Singh Bundela and his son Kallu Singh (14), died on the spot, the official said. A case was registered against the car driver and efforts were on to trace him, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

