Industrial production grows 1.4 pc in November

As per the Index of Industrial Production IIP data by the National Statistical Office NSO, the manufacturing sectors output grew 0.9 per cent in November last year. It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 17:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's industrial production rose 1.4 per cent in November 2021, according to official data released on Wednesday. As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 0.9 per cent in November last year. In November 2021, the mining output climbed five per cent, and power generation increased 2.1 per cent.

The IIP had contracted by 1.6 per cent in November 2020. During April-November this fiscal, the IIP grew 17.4 per cent against a 15.3 per cent contraction in the same period last year. Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, when it had contracted 18.7 per cent. It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

