India, Britain launch free trade agreement talks

India and Britain formally launched trade talks in New Delhi on Thursday, seeking freer movement of goods and people with a deal projected to increase bilateral trade by billions of pounds.

Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal met his British counterpart Anne-Marie Trevelyan. Goyal said both countries will look to conclude an early harvest deal before finalising a free trade agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)