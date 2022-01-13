India, Britain launch free trade agreement talks
India and Britain formally launched trade talks in New Delhi on Thursday, seeking freer movement of goods and people with a deal projected to increase bilateral trade by billions of pounds.
Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal met his British counterpart Anne-Marie Trevelyan. Goyal said both countries will look to conclude an early harvest deal before finalising a free trade agreement.
